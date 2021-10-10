India has administered 95 crore Covid vaccine doses and is marching rapidly towards 100 crore milestone, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

"India completes administration of 95 crore COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends and family to do the same," he said in a tweet.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 94.62 crore on Saturday. More than 60 lakh (60,66,412) vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

