2 min read.Updated: 22 Jun 2021, 05:15 AM ISTLivemint
The centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.
India on Monday administered more than 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is the highest single-day number of jabs in the world. Thus India has vaccinated roughly the population of Israel or twice the population of New Zealand in a single day.
"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.
Chattisgarh has been indicated the availability of around 3.5 lakh vaccines till the end of this month.
Maharashtra also vaccinated around 3.6 lakh people, which is below par given its population and despite the availability of more than 33 lakh vaccines till the end of this month.
Under the drive, the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18. It will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.
