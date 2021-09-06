India administers more than 1 cr covid-19 doses, thrice in last 11 days

NEW DELHI : India administered more than 1 Crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday achieving the feat thrice in last 11 days.

India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 69.68 Crore (69, 68, 96,328) on Monday, the union health ministry said. More than 92 lakh (92, 00,822) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the government said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, it said.

Over 38,948 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 214 deaths. The Active Caseload is presently 4,04,874 which constitutes 1.23% of the country's total Positive Cases. India has so far conducted over 53.14 Crores cumulative tests. The Weekly Positivity Rate is at 2.58% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.76%.

While the cumulative vaccination has neared 69 crores on Monday, the central government in a separate statement said that more than 68 crore (68,04,93,215) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.44 Crore doses are in the pipeline. More than 5.08 Crores balance and unutilized covid-19Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

