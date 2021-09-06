India administers more than 1 cr covid-19 doses, thrice in last 11 days

While the cumulative vaccination has neared 69 crores on Monday, the central government in a separate statement said that more than 68 crore (68,04,93,215) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.44 Crore doses are in the pipeline. More than 5.08 Crores balance and unutilized covid-19Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.