With more than 1.8 crore doses so far in a day, India has achieved another vaccination milestone. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that today's vaccine figures have crossed the previous single-day record of 1.09 crore shots.

As many as 50 crore people received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, the Union Health Minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today."

“Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting," he added.

Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji.



50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose.



I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat

The country had achieved the one-crore doses milestone for the first time on 27 August this year.

Over 64.36 cr vaccine doses given to states, UTs so far

More than 64.36 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Further, 14,94,040 doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs), it said.

The ministry said that 5,42,30,546 COVID-19 vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states and UTs.

The central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Under the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the central government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

