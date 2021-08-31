Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India administers over 1 cr Covid vaccine doses in a day for second time, 50 cr people get first jab

India administers over 1 cr Covid vaccine doses in a day for second time, 50 cr people get first jab

Premium
Noida, India - August 31, 2021: A person is vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, at District Hospital, Sector 30, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
2 min read . 07:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that today's vaccine figures have crossed the previous single-day record of 1.09 crore doses

With more than 1.8 crore doses so far in a day, India has achieved another vaccination milestone. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that today's vaccine figures have crossed the previous single-day record of 1.09 crore shots.

With more than 1.8 crore doses so far in a day, India has achieved another vaccination milestone. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that today's vaccine figures have crossed the previous single-day record of 1.09 crore shots.

As many as 50 crore people received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, the Union Health Minister said.

As many as 50 crore people received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, the Union Health Minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today."

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today."

“Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting," he added.

“Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting," he added.

The country had achieved the one-crore doses milestone for the first time on 27 August this year.

The country had achieved the one-crore doses milestone for the first time on 27 August this year.

Over 64.36 cr vaccine doses given to states, UTs so far

Over 64.36 cr vaccine doses given to states, UTs so far

More than 64.36 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

More than 64.36 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre's free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Further, 14,94,040 doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs), it said.

Further, 14,94,040 doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs), it said.

The ministry said that 5,42,30,546 COVID-19 vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states and UTs.

The ministry said that 5,42,30,546 COVID-19 vaccine doses -- balance and unutilised -- are still available with states and UTs.

The central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Under the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the central government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

Under the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the central government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!