New Delhi: India has reported 17,407 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, even as 1,093,954 vaccine doses were given till 7pm on Thursday, the 47th day of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination. India has so far administered over 17.7 million covid-19 vaccine doses through 3,23,064 sessions.

India’s active caseload was at 11,171,166, or 1.55% of total positive cases. At least 89 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 85% of the cases, the number of patients identified with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 reached 242 on Thursday.

The surge in the mutant virus cases has been a cause of concern for health authorities amid the resurgence in daily case count after India saw daily infections decline to around 7,000 in end-January.

A new modelling study published in the American Association for the Advancement of Science said the UK variant, which emerged in south-east England in November, is more transmissible than pre-existing variants. The authors warned that it will lead to large resurgences of covid-19 cases. “Without stringent control measures, including limited closure of educational institutions and a greatly accelerated vaccine roll-out, covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths across England in 2021 will exceed those in 2020," it said.

As on 15 February, the new strain accounted for 95% of new infections in the UK and has spread across at least 82 countries, including India.

Public health experts expressed concern over the mutant strains and the recent surge in covid cases despite India rolling out the nationwide vaccination programme.

“The coronavirus is mutating and spreading in the population because of reasons such as pressure of drugs, vaccines, immune-compromised hosts. These mutations sometimes become significant mutations in a particular country and with the movement of population these mutations also move as in the case of covid-19 as well. The main mutations that cropped up include those from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil. They’ve become endemic in their own countries and they’ve all shown different characteristics," said professor N.K. Ganguly, president, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, and former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Ganguly said recently mutant strains were also identified in the US, the New York and California variants, but that the UK mutant has higher transmissibility, while the one from South Africa is more virulent. “They’re also creating a lot of challenges. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration brought out two documents a few days ago on how these mutations will affect diagnostics, surveillance, drugs, and vaccine programme. They will necessitate a shift in some of the practices being observed currently," said Ganguly.

“All future diagnostics whether they are antibody- or antigen- or RT-PCR-based, should be based on the way the mutations are occurring and should be able to identify all viruses and track emerging mutations as well," he said.

India needs to be alert and create diagnostic kits for the future depending on the presence of mutations, he said.

