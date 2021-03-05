India administers over 17 million vaccines to date

“The coronavirus is mutating and spreading in the population because of reasons such as pressure of drugs, vaccines, immune-compromised hosts. These mutations sometimes become significant mutations in a particular country and with the movement of population these mutations also move as in the case of covid-19 as well. The main mutations that cropped up include those from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil. They’ve become endemic in their own countries and they’ve all shown different characteristics," said professor N.K. Ganguly, president, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, and former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

