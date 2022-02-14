NEW DELHI : The union health ministry on Monday informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country had surpassed 173.38 crore.

More than 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, according to the official statement.

The official statement also stated that over 1.72 crore (1,76,27,475) precaution doses had been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbodities so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from 3 January for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from 10 January amid the country witnessing a spike in infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.