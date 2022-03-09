India administers over 179 crore covid-19 jabs

Around 5.55 crore adolescents under the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated with the first dose, while 3.2 crore adolescents have got the second dose. Also, 55.285 crore young adults in the age group of 18-44 years have received first dose and 45.168 crore young adults have received the second dose. Around 20.245 crore people between the age of 45-59 years have received the first shot and 18.187 crore people have administered with the second dose.