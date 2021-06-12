In an attempt to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has engulfed the country since last year March, the Indian government Saturday announced that it has successful administered over 25 crore Covid-19 doses so far.

"The cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the 25 crore (25,28,78,702) mark, as per the 7 pm provisional report today. India has also crossed the historic landmark of 20 crore (20,46,01,176) first doses administration," the government said in a statement.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data, 18,45,201 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 1,12,633 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 4,00,31,646 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 6,74,499 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The number includes 1,00,47,057 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose, 69,62,262 HCWs who have taken their second dose, and 1,67,20,729 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose, and 88,37,805 FLWs who have taken their second dose.

Besides, 7,53,56,174 and 1,19,35,606 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose respectively, while 6,24,45,570 and 1,98,67,354 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

On Day-148 of the vaccination drive on Saturday, a total of 31,67,961 vaccine doses were given, with 28,11,307 beneficiaries vaccinated with the first dose and 3,56,654 beneficiaries with the second dose, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

Meanwhile, India's reported COVID-19 cases have continued to show a downward trend and remained below one lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day as the country recorded 84,332 new cases during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,93,59,155.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the country's active caseload today stands at 10,80,690 with a net decrease of 40,981 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day.

As many as 1,21,311 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,79,11,384 today.

With 4,002 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country mounted to 3,67,081.

