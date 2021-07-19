India has so far administered 41,13,55,665 Covid-19 vaccine doses , out of which, 47,77,697 jabs were given till 7 pm on Monday, said the Union health ministry.

As many as 22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,075 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across have received their first dose and a total of 50,58,284 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.

Three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh-- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 years age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination had begun on 21 June. In this phase, the central government is responsible for procuring and supplying (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

The health ministry said on Monday morning that it has provided 42,15,43,730 vaccine doses to states so far. "Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 39,55,31,378 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.

More than 2,60,12,352 balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

Vaccine efficacy

Dr NK Arora, the chief of the Centre's Covid-19 working group, said on Monday that the vaccines being administered in India are effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, citing studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Yes, the current vaccines are effective against Delta Variant as per the studies undertaken by ICMR on the issue," said Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

He was responding to a question on the effectiveness of vaccines against the more virulent strain.

India is right now using the Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian Sputnik V vaccine for its inoculation drive.

