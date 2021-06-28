India administers over 48 lakh Covid vaccine doses in 24 hrs: Health Ministry

India administered the lowest vaccines on a single day on Monday since the launch of the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination which started on June 21.

As per the union health ministry data, a total of 48.01 lakh (48,01,465) Covid vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Whereas, 64.25 lakh vaccine doses were administered on June 27; 58.10 lakh doses on June 26; 54.48 lakh doses on June 25; 54.07 lakh on June 24; 58.34 lakh doses on June 23; 48.81 lakh doses on June 22, and nearly 81 lakh doses on June 21.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid vaccination Coverage exceeded 32.85 crore (32,85,54,011), as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The Union Health Ministry said India achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday as it overtook the US in terms of the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered.

"India’s COVID Vaccination drive started on 16th January 2021, whereas the COVID vaccination in the US started on 14th December 2020," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

On Monday, 28,63,823 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, and 91,640 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Cumulatively, 8,75,67,172 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 19,94,410 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive as per the ministry's statement.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.

