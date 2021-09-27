Over 99 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered in India on Monday, Union health ministry said. And with that, over 86 crore doses have been given in the country so far.

As per the official figures, 99.3 lakh doses were given today. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 86,98,44, 811.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The vaccination drive in India kicked off on January 16, and in the first phase, only healthcare workers were eligible to take the vaccine. It was opened for all above 18 from 1 May.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

