India administered a historic 90 lakh anti-Covid jabs on Friday, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. This is the highest-ever vaccination number achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive in January.

“Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting! (sic)," wrote Mandaviya on Twitter.

In addition to this, the total vaccination coverage in the country has surpassed the 62 crore mark.

Cumulatively, 23,72,15,353 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 2,45,60,807 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As of day-224 of the vaccination drive, a total of 60,07,654 vaccine doses were given. As many as 46,88,114 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 23,36,159 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Further, the Union health ministry said on Friday that more than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories.

This comes a day after the health minister said that at least 50% of the total adult population of India has received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona (sic)," Mandaviya had said.

Covid situation in country

With 44,658 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 3,26,03,188 on Friday, while the active cases rose to 3,44,899.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,861 with 496 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03% of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63%.

An increase of 11,174 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.10%. It has been below three per cent for the last 63 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,21,428 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

