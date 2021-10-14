India has so far administered over 97 crore Covid vaccine doses with more than 27 lakh jabs given on Thursday. According to data updated till 7 pm, a total of 69,24,56,103 first doses have been administered while 27,86,64,302 second doses have been given, the Health Ministry said.

Cumulatively, 39,10,45,406 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and Union Territories, and 10,80,93,471 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, 27,62,523 doses were administered as the vaccination coverage reached 97,11,20,405.

Today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India is expected to achieve 100 crore vaccinations around October 18 or 19. He said big events have been planned to celebrate this achievement.

"Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations," the minister said.

Mandaviya informed that nearly 73% adult population has received the single dose of the vaccine and around 30% have been administered double doses.

