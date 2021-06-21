India administers record 8 million doses on 1st day of new vaccination phase

India administered over 8 million doses of covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the new phase of vaccination , a new record for the country in its immunisation drive.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight covid-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

The previous record was struck in early April at 4.3 million, after which an acute vaccine shortage followed as production of Covishield and Covaxin by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International respectively failed to match up with demand.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka administered the highest vaccine doses, at over 1.5 million and nearly 1.1 million respectively, while Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar vaccinated between over 300,000 people. The national capital Delhi administered 76,216 doses.

The new phase of vaccination was announced by Modi on 7 June as he said that the Centre would procure 75% of the vaccines and provide it free of cost to states, which can use it to inoculate all adults of age 18 years and above. The remaining vaccines will be procured by private hospitals.

In the earlier strategy, that was implemented from 1 May, the Centre would procure 50% of vaccines which would be used to vaccinated people of age 45 years and above, while the remaining 50% would be procured by either states or private hospitals and could be used to inoculate all adults of 18 years and above.

While Modi said that the revision of procurement strategy of Centre buying on behalf of all states followed a rethink on the part of states, the revised strategy also followed criticism of the earlier strategy from the Supreme Court.

