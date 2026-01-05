India advises citizens to ‘avoid non-essential travel’ as protests intensify in Iran

India on Monday (January 5) issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to exercise caution while in Iran amid ongoing demonstrations across the country. The advisory cautioned against non-essential travel and provided safety guidelines for Indian citizens already in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.”

The advisory also offered precautions for those currently in Iran: “Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran.”

Additionally, Indian nationals residing in Iran were urged to register with the Indian Embassy if not already done. “Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” the MEA added.

Supreme leader addresses protests Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public remarks since the protests began on Saturday. He said, “We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them. But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place.”

Khamenei acknowledged economic challenges but emphasized that authorities would not allow protests to escalate into widespread unrest, sending a strong warning to demonstrators.

Widespread protests grip Iran amid economic strain Protests that began in Tehran on December 28 have spread across Iran, encompassing both economic and political demands. Authorities are attempting to balance conciliatory measures with a firm response to prevent chaos.

The unrest began when shopkeepers in Tehran staged a strike against rising prices and economic stagnation. Over the following days, demonstrations expanded to other cities, with protesters increasingly voicing political grievances alongside economic concerns.

According to AFP, demonstrations have occurred in 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces, affecting at least 45 cities, mostly small to medium-sized, with a concentration in the western regions of the country.

Casualties and clashes Since December 30, at least 12 people have been killed in localized clashes, including members of Iran’s security forces, according to official statements. While most protests have remained contained, sporadic violence has intensified in some areas.

Government response Iranian officials addressing economic concerns maintained a hard line against unrest. Authorities have signaled willingness to meet some demands but have warned that any attempts at destabilization will be met with force.

Economic pressures Iran’s economy has suffered under strict international sanctions, with the Rial losing more than a third of its value against the US dollar over the past year. Inflation remains in double digits, further straining households and businesses.

To ease economic pressures, the government announced a monthly allowance for every citizen, equivalent to about 3.5% of the average monthly wage.

US, Israel react Protests in Iran have drawn international attention, with leaders from the United States and Israel weighing in while Iranian authorities issue stern warnings against foreign interference.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing unrest in Iran.

“If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump said on Sunday, emphasizing that Washington is monitoring the situation “very closely.”

Israel shows support for protesters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with Iranian citizens, highlighting his country’s backing of freedom and democratic aspirations.

Israel “stands in solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom,” Netanyahu said, signaling political support for demonstrators challenging Tehran’s authority.

Iran accuses Israel of interference Iran dismissed external commentary as attempts to destabilize the country. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told AFP journalists, “Israel is trying to exploit the slightest opportunity to sow division and undermine our national unity.”

Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad also issued a warning last week, saying authorities would respond firmly to any “externally designed scenarios” aimed at leveraging the protests.