India advisory after violent anti-tax protests erupt in Kenya: ’Avoid non-essential movement...’

The Indian embassy in Kenya on Wednesday cautioned Indian citizens residing in the country to restrict non-essential movement and avoid visiting the anti-tax protest-affected areas until the situation improves.
“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up,” the Indian embassy shared an advisory on X (formerly Twitter).
ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN KENYA— India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) June 25, 2024
