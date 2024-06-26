India advisory after violent anti-tax protests erupt in Kenya: ’Avoid non-essential movement...’

The Indian embassy in Kenya advised Indian citizens to restrict non-essential movement and avoid protest-affected areas until the situation improves.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated10:21 AM IST
Demonstrators confront Kenyan security forces amid clouds of tear gas during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)
Demonstrators confront Kenyan security forces amid clouds of tear gas during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Indian embassy in Kenya on Wednesday cautioned Indian citizens residing in the country to restrict non-essential movement and avoid visiting the anti-tax protest-affected areas until the situation improves.

“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up,” the Indian embassy shared an advisory on X (formerly Twitter).

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaIndia advisory after violent anti-tax protests erupt in Kenya: ’Avoid non-essential movement...’

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

441.50
04:51 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-12.6 (-2.77%)

Tata Steel

173.05
04:51 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-2.65 (-1.51%)

Bandhan Bank

207.25
04:51 AM | 26 JUN 2024
3.75 (1.84%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.50
04:51 AM | 26 JUN 2024
0.1 (0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,081.60
04:42 AM | 26 JUN 2024
134.65 (6.92%)

Prince Pipes & Fittings

706.90
04:42 AM | 26 JUN 2024
36.5 (5.44%)

JK Lakshmi Cement

892.45
04:42 AM | 26 JUN 2024
42.25 (4.97%)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

368.00
04:42 AM | 26 JUN 2024
16.9 (4.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue