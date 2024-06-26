Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  India advisory after violent anti-tax protests erupt in Kenya: 'Avoid non-essential movement...'

India advisory after violent anti-tax protests erupt in Kenya: 'Avoid non-essential movement...'

Written By Alka Jain

The Indian embassy in Kenya advised Indian citizens to restrict non-essential movement and avoid protest-affected areas until the situation improves.

Demonstrators confront Kenyan security forces amid clouds of tear gas during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Indian embassy in Kenya on Wednesday cautioned Indian citizens residing in the country to restrict non-essential movement and avoid visiting the anti-tax protest-affected areas until the situation improves.

“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian embassy shared an advisory on X (formerly Twitter).

(Please check back for more updates)

