The Indian embassy in Kenya on Wednesday cautioned Indian citizens residing in the country to restrict non-essential movement and avoid visiting the anti-tax protest-affected areas until the situation improves.
“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian embassy shared an advisory on X (formerly Twitter).
(Please check back for more updates)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.