The Indian embassy in Kenya advised Indian citizens to restrict non-essential movement and avoid protest-affected areas until the situation improves.

The Indian embassy in Kenya on Wednesday cautioned Indian citizens residing in the country to restrict non-essential movement and avoid visiting the anti-tax protest-affected areas until the situation improves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian embassy shared an advisory on X (formerly Twitter).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!