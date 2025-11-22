Global giants press India for production incentives on aerospace components
Abhishek Law 5 min read 22 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Global aerospace firms are urging India to implement a PLI scheme for aerospace components to remain competitive. With countries like Morocco and Turkey offering incentives, industry leaders warn India risks losing manufacturing momentum unless swift action is taken.
New Delhi: Top global aerospace firms are urging India to bring a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for aerospace components, cautioning that the country could miss out on major manufacturing shifts unless it delivers a long-pending policy trigger. With Morocco, Turkey and Japan rolling out aggressive incentives, industry executives say India risks losing momentum in the industry unless it moves quickly.
