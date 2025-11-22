French aerospace major Safran is setting up its first engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the country. Located in Hyderabad, the LEAP engine MRO, is built at an investment of $150 million. At present, airlines in India have placed orders for about 1,500 Safran engines to power their aircraft. The facility is expected to significantly reduce turnaround times for Indian carriers, boosting fleet availability and operational efficiency.