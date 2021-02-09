India, Afghanistan ink pact to build Shahtoot Dam in Kabul

NEW DELHI : President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said India’s development assistance was iconically marked on the Afghan landscape in his remarks at a ceremony during which India and Afghanistan signed a pact for the construction of the nearly $ 300 million Shahtoot Dam on a tributary of the Kabul river.

Recalling India’s contribution to building up Afghanistan economically, Ghani thanked India for being “a true partner in development" during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony saw Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar sign the pact for constructing the dam on behalf of their countries.

The Shahtoot dam is to be built on the Maidan river tributary of Kabul river. The project has been in the works for several years even as Pakistan has expressed concern that it would reduce water flow into the country. It is part of new development initiatives unveiled by India last November. India has also taken up community projects worth $80 million in Afghanistan as part of a programme to take development to the farthest corners of Afghanistan through schemes directly impacting the lives of Afghans.

When built, the Shahtoot dam is expected to have a storage capacity of 147 million cubic metres of water. It is designed to meet the drinking water requirements of roughly 2 million of Kabul’s approximately 6 million residents and irrigate about 400 hectares of agricultural land in Chahar Asiab and Khairabad districts in Kabul province. At the 2020 Afghanistan Conference, Indian foreign minister Jaishankar had made it clear that India will construct the dam as he announced more than 100 projects worth $80 million that India would undertake in Afghanistan.

Since 2001, when US-led forces ousted the Taliban from Kabul, India has extended $3 billion in aid and for the reconstruction of Afghanistan. The projects undertaken so far include the construction of the Afghan parliament and underscore India’s support to the Afghan government headed by Ghani. The Indian funding of projects also underlines New Delhi’s intentions to remain involved in development work despite the possibility of the Taliban returning to Kabul following a power-sharing arrangement.

“With Shahtoot Dam, Kabul’s snow and rain will be harnessed to quench the thirst of two million citizens" of Kabul, Ghani said adding that the project would also help in restoring the green cover in the Afghan capital city with a total population of six million.

“I want to thank you… for your principled support for a … sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan," Ghani said adding that “sovereignty means we must have the right to form our own partnerships." The latter can be taken as indirectly slamming Pakistan which views Afghanistan’s friendship with India as detrimental to itself. Pakistan has been accused by analysts and others of wanting to install a pliant government in Afghanistan sensitive to its interests in case of hostilities with India. Its reported support for the Taliban is viewed against this backdrop.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire for ending hostilities.

He promised Ghani of India's full support in the development choices of Afghanistan.

Modi also said no "outside force" will be able to stop Afghanistan's journey towards development as well as its friendship with India. "We are concerned over increasing violence in Afghanistan....we support a comprehensive ceasefire in the country," the prime minister said.

Referring to the Afghan peace process currently underway, Modi counseled unity within Afghanistan -- which is seen as having many factions and ethnic groups. Underlining the necessity of standing united, Modi said a "united Afghanistan'' will be capable of dealing with any challenge facing it.

