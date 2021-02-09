India, Afghanistan ink pact to build Shahtoot Dam in Kabul

“I want to thank you… for your principled support for a … sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan," Ghani said adding that “sovereignty means we must have the right to form our own partnerships." The latter can be taken as indirectly slamming Pakistan which views Afghanistan’s friendship with India as detrimental to itself. Pakistan has been accused by analysts and others of wanting to install a pliant government in Afghanistan sensitive to its interests in case of hostilities with India. Its reported support for the Taliban is viewed against this backdrop.