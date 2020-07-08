Home >News >India >Anti-dumping duty imposed on certain type of measuring tapes imported from China
Anti-dumping duty imposed on certain type of measuring tapes imported from China

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 10:28 PM IST PTI

  • To give certain relief to indigenous players, India has entailed anti-dumping duty on steel and fibre glass parts and components
  • This has been done for a period of five years, department of revenue said in a notification

NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday again imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on certain types of measuring tapes from China for five years to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

The duty was imposed on 'steel and fibre glass measuring tapes and their parts and components' after the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended for continuation of the duty.

The DGTR in its sunset review probe has concluded that there is a continued dumping of the goods from China, and the imports are likely to enter the Indian market at dumped prices in the event of expiry of the duty.

The department of revenue in a notification said it seeks "to levy definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of steel and fibre glass measuring tapes and their parts and components originating in, or exported from, China for a period of five years".

An anti-dumping duty of USD 1.83 per kg will be imposed on some companies, while others will attract USD 2.56 per kg.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier)...and shall be paid in Indian currency," it added.

The department had imposed the duty first time on July 9, 2015, for five years.

