'...We are ahead of China': Anand Mahindra on nations with largest road networks, says ‘ Nitin Gadkari can..'

Anand Mahindra shared a list of countries with the largest road networks, highlighting India as the second largest, ahead of China. He expressed his belief that India will soon surpass the USA to become the nation with the largest road network.

Anand Mahindra shared a tweet on the countries with highest road connectivity (REUTERS)

Sharing the list of countries with largest road networks, business tycoon Anand Mahindra expressed his amusement over India being the home to second largest road networks by surpassing China.

In his latest post on X, Mahindra also send a message to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari saying that soon India will overtake the US to become the nation with largest road network.

“I was happily surprised to see that we are ahead of China. That must be because the western half of China is sparsely inhabited. More interesting is that we’re within striking distance of the U.S.A. I’m sure @nitin_gadkari ji can set a goal to overtake the U.S not too long from today!," he wrote on X.

Published: 05 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
