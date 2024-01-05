Sharing the list of countries with largest road networks, business tycoon Anand Mahindra expressed his amusement over India being the home to second largest road networks by surpassing China.

In his latest post on X, Mahindra also send a message to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari saying that soon India will overtake the US to become the nation with largest road network.

“I was happily surprised to see that we are ahead of China. That must be because the western half of China is sparsely inhabited. More interesting is that we’re within striking distance of the U.S.A. I’m sure @nitin_gadkari ji can set a goal to overtake the U.S not too long from today!," he wrote on X.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!