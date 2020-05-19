NEW DELHI : The number of coronavirus cases jumped from 100 to 1 lakh in 64 days in India, while the US took 25 days and UK 42. According to data from Worldometers, run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers, India's pace of the spread of coronavirus is half as that of the United States and Spain.

India's COVID-19 count breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday but the spread of infection is slower when compared to other countries taken into consideration by Worldometers.

According to the data, Italy took 36 days, France 39, Germany 35 and Spain 30 days to reach the 1 lakh mark from 100 cases. The feat is remarkable considering India's population is the second-largest in the world, next only to China, and it edges out to the USA, which has the third-highest population by over a billion men and women.

India also has one of the lowest mortality rates due to the infection at 3.2 per cent, Union Health Dr Harsh Vardhan had said earlier

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139 today with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

On Monday, the ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against the 60 globally.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per lakh population.

The UK has so far reported 2,40,165 cases which is 361 cases per lakh population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh.

Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per lakh population.

France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per lakh population.

