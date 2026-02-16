India AI Impact Summit 2026: Can foreign delegates use UPI? NPCI’s ‘One World’ wallet goes global – here's how it works

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Monday, rolled out its 'UPI One World' wallet service to international delegates attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026. As part of a pilot initiative, the facility is being offered to visitors from over 40 countries who are participating in the summit at Bharat Mandapam from 16-20 February.

The service allows foreign travellers to make real-time person-to-merchant (P2M) payments across India seamlessly — without the need for a local bank account or even an Indian mobile number, thus making digital transactions significantly easier during their stay.

The ‘One World’ wallet allows visitors to shop, dine and access services across India using homegrown digital payment systems, avoiding the hassle of cash or repeated currency exchange.

Once linked to a user's international mobile number – ‘One World’ wallet can be used at stores that accept UPI payments—across cities, towns, and even rural areas.

How to obtain the wallet? The digital wallet is being issued through authorised prepaid payment instrument (PPI) providers and can be obtained at two key locations:

New Delhi International Airport, NPCI’s pavilion at Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, Stall 14.16), said NPCI in a post on social media platform X. How visitors can sign up? Visitors can sign up for the ‘One World’ wallet via the following steps:

Download CheqUPI app by Transcorp via Play Store / App Store Complete the application form: a. Enter personal details – Mobile Number, Name, Email b. Upload documents – Passport, Visa Take a selfie in the app Set your UPI PIN; a unique UPI ID will be generated. Load your UPI One World wallet using an international Debit or Credit Card. Once submitted, the app is ready for payments. How to Make Payments Using UPI One World? Travellers can load the wallet using international debit or credit cards and make payments by scanning standard UPI QR codes. Once your digital wallet is loaded with INR, you can make payments using the same via the following steps:

– Open the app and choose “Scan & Pay”

– Scan any merchant’s UPI QR code

– Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction

The system allows for a maximum loading of ₹25,000 per transaction, with a monthly limit of ₹50,000.