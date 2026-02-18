India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi welcomes world leaders at Bharat Mandapam; Liechtenstein Prince arrives

India is set to host the 2026 AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Monday, one of the largest artificial intelligence gatherings in the Global South. Several world leaders and representatives from leading AI and technology companies are expected to attend. Among the prominent attendees are Emmanuel Macron of France and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.
According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders who have confirmed their participation at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and many others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam early in the morning on Thursday, February 19 and a picture with all of them will be taken around 9:15 am.
The PM will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will begin at around 9:40 AM, and he will address the gathering at around 10:25 AM.
Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 18 to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He was received by MoS Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Y Naik.
Tshering Tobgay – Prime Minister of Bhutan
Edmand Lara Montano – Vice President of Bolivia
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – President of Brazil
Andrej Plenković – Prime Minister of Croatia
Alar Karis – President of Estonia
Petteri Orpo – Prime Minister of Finland
Emmanuel Macron – President of France
Kyriakos Mitsotakis – Prime Minister of Greece
Bharrat Jagdeo – Vice President of Guyana
Olzhas Bektenov – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein – Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Navinchandra Ramgoolam – Prime Minister of Mauritius
Aleksandar Vučić – President of Serbia
Peter Pellegrini – President of Slovakia
Pedro Sánchez – Leader of Spain
Anura Kumara Dissanayake – President of Sri Lanka
Sebastien Pillay – Vice President of Seychelles
Guy Parmelin – President of Switzerland
Dick Schoof – Prime Minister of Netherlands
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
The summit is expected to strengthen global cooperation on artificial intelligence, particularly among nations in the Global South.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has held nine bilateral meetings with world leaders and CEOs today. Seven meetings were with leaders of countries, including Spain, Finland, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia, Kazakhstan and Bhutan, and two meetings were held with the CEO of Google and the Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems.
