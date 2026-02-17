India AI Impact Summit: Bihar govt signs MoUs for investments worth ₹468 crore – details here

The government of Bihar signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹468 crore with several major technology companies and IIT Patna at the India AI Impact Summit, which began in New Delhi on Monday. The projects also include a research park, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government signed an MoU worth ₹60 crore to set up the Bihar AI CoE (centre of excellence). An MoU worth ₹250 crore was signed for setting up a research park at IIT Patna. Tiger Analytics will be the Industry Partner, and IIT Patna will be the Academic Partner, according to the statement.

In addition, MoUs were signed with GCC units and IT units such as Red Cyber ( ₹103 crore), GrowQR ( ₹30 crore), and CIPL ( ₹25 crore), among others, under the Bihar GCC policy 2026 and the Bihar IT policy 2024, the statement said

This move, the statement said, is expected to create over 10,000 new job opportunities in emerging technologies. Additionally, more than 50,000 youth will receive skill development training through AI-linked programs.

The five-day India AI Impact Summit is witnessing the participation of CEOs from more than 100 technology companies and representatives from over 135 countries. In addition, Heads of State from more than 20 countries and ministers from over 50 countries are also taking part in the summit.

On Tuesday, 17 February, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, inaugurated the Bihar State Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

“In Bihar, we want to move forward in every sector - whether it is agriculture, education, or by using the new technologies emerging in the world. By adopting these advancements, we aim to take Bihar ahead,” Choudhary said on the sidelines of the event.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the country will lead the entire world in AI technology.

"Bihar is like an open field, where any technology can be established today. MoUs worth approximately ₹500 crore have been signed. Different technologies are coming in. The Bihar government has created policies to establish various industries, and now those policies will start yielding benefits. As a result, technology growth will accelerate," he added.