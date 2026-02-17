India AI Impact Summit theft: One identified for stealing NeoSapien's AI wearables

Day after a Bengaluru startup founder alleged that his AI wearables were stolen from India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Delhi Police has identified one person who was involved in the theft. The theft allegedly took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, a senior police official said, according to PTI.

Homegrown wearables startup NeoSapien Co-founder and CEO Dhananjay Yadav had complained about theft of his devices that he left at his booth allegedly under instruction of security personnel.

Yadav said that the theft of his products was "difficult and painful," noting it occurred during a security shutdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Manish Kumar Agrawal, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Division) said the local police are investigating and there are CCTV cameras in place.

"There was a time when the gentleman left the items unattended, this was despite the fact that a locker was provided. It was expected that the exhibitor would put the items in the locker.

"But nevertheless for whatever reasons he left (it) unattended, but we have proof, the local police have proof as to who has done it and we are working on that case," Agrawal said.

Agrawal said that Delhi Police asked Yadav to get the case registered.

"We have registered an FIR. We shall be able to work that out," Agrawal said.

Yadav shared that initially, one security team had allowed him to stay back after his request, he said, adding, "We have built a patented tech, which is India's first AI wearable. I wanted to showcase myself."

However, another security team later on asked him to vacate as the area needed to be "sanitised", Yadav recollected.

When exhibitors were allowed to enter halls around 6.30pm, Yadav said, "I asked one of volunteers to keep the device with him, but when the gates were opened, and he came to our booth, he found that our devices were ripped off and taken away, which was a little disheartening."

When asked what message the incident sends out to the world when India is hosting such a mega global event, he said, "We are going to learn from this. This is the first of its kind event (in India). So we're going to learn from it and get better at it."

He further said, "Second day has been phenomenal. (I am) amazed at the footfalls, the kind of people who are coming. I think we are going to learn from it and get better at it." Yadav pointed out that the Delhi Police has been very helpful and proactive regarding the case.

"I am thankful to them. I think they would be able to figure out why this happened, how did this happen. I have complete trust in them. I had a great experience with them," he added.