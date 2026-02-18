India AI Mission, Intel set Guinness world record with most pledges for AI responsibility in 24 hours

India’s flagship IndiaAI Mission, backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has set a Guinness World Records title in partnership with Intel India after collecting the highest number of pledges for an AI responsibility campaign within a 24-hour window.

The nationwide initiative, launched on February 16 at 8:00 am IST, is positioned as a public engagement effort aimed at building awareness around ethical and responsible Artificial Intelligence use — with a particular emphasis on trust, inclusion, accountability and misinformation.

A nationwide pledge campaign under MeitY’s IndiaAI Mission The campaign was rolled out by MeitY under the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with Intel India. It attempted an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the “Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours.”

Beyond the record attempt, the programme is framed as a mass mobilisation exercise encouraging citizens to commit to responsible AI practices and to reinforce India’s broader ambition of developing a human-centric AI ecosystem.

Where to take the AI responsibility pledge The pledge is being hosted on a dedicated digital platform: http://aipledge.indiaai.gov.in/

The portal has been designed as an interactive experience rather than a simple sign-up form. Participants are guided through scenario-based questions intended to prompt reflection on responsible AI behaviour before taking the final pledge.

After completion, participants receive a digital honorary badge issued jointly by IndiaAI and Intel India, along with access to curated, government-led AI learning pathways.

Scenario-based questions, no barriers, and a focus on accessibility

The organisers said the campaign has been structured to ensure wide participation across regions and demographics. It does not require microphone or camera access, and includes no qualifying marks or eligibility restrictions.

The initiative is intended to be accessible to users regardless of age, education level, or professional background — a design choice meant to maximise reach and reduce participation friction.

How the pledge process works Participants can join the campaign by:

Visiting the official pledge portal

Completing a simple registration process

Verifying participation via OTP (Email ID or Phone Number)

Engaging with short scenario-based awareness questions

Submitting the formal AI Responsibility Pledge

The campaign is targeted at students, educators, parents and guardians, government officials, public sector representatives, industry professionals, startups and citizens from diverse backgrounds.

Organisers have placed particular emphasis on youth participation, positioning the pledge as a tool to build early awareness around responsible AI usage, data privacy, accountability and combating misinformation.

Citizen engagement pillar of India AI Impact Summit 2026 The AI Responsibility Pledge is also a key citizen-engagement pillar of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to bring together Heads of State, global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, researchers, startups, academia and civil society.