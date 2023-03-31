India aims for $2tn exports by 2030 with new Foreign Trade Policy 20232 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:12 PM IST
India unveils Foreign Trade Policy 2023, eyes USD 2 trillion exports by 2030
The government released the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 on Friday, which aimed to increase the country's exports to USD 2 trillion by 2030. The policy proposes to shift from an incentives-based regime to a remission and entitlement-based one to achieve this goal.
