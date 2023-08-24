‘All citizen services to be made digital in next two years’2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Minister of electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said DPIs will deepen and widen the availability of government-to-citizen services and drive inclusion.
NEW DELHI : India aims to offer all public services through the digital public infrastructure over the next two years, said minister of electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message