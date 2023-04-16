Govt aims 45 km of roads a day in FY243 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM IST
This ambitious objective follows the ministry’s failure to reach its targeted road construction for the past two fiscal years after achieving a record 13,298 km in the pandemic-stricken year of 2020-21, at a rate of 36.4 km per day.
New Delhi: India’s highway construction is projected to accelerate this fiscal year, setting a record for the highest-ever road length built in a year, despite a potential economic slowdown due to global factors.
