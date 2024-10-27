India aims less foreign dependence, ramps up defence aircraft production with Airbus factory launch in Gujarat

The private military aircraft manufacturing factory is a joint venture between Airbus SE and TATA Advanced Systems which will produce transport aircraft to aid the Indian military's aging fleet, as per a Bloomberg report. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Oct 2024, 07:47 PM IST
The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2026, and the remaining will be delivered by August 2031.
The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2026, and the remaining will be delivered by August 2031. (AP Photo)

India will open the nation's first private military aircraft manufacturing facility on Monday, October 28, as the country aims to increase its local defence production to reduce reliance on imports, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Sunday, October 27.

The private military aircraft manufacturing factory is a joint venture between Airbus SE and TATA Advanced Systems which will produce transport aircraft to aid the Indian military's aging fleet, as per the agency report. 

Also Read | India, China begin troops disengagement on friction points, pull back equipment

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to inaugurate the facility with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat, said the report.

The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2026, and the remaining will be delivered by August 2031, reported the agency citing Indian officials aware of the development.

The manufacturing facility comes after a $2.6 billion contract between Airbus and India for 56 - C-295 transporters three years ago. Out of these 56 aircraft, 16 will be made in Spain, and the rest will be built in India. Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. will be contributing to the program, as per a statement quoted in the report. 

Also Read | Indian Army orders 73,000 rifles from US firearms maker Sig Sauer

The C-295

The new C-295 aircraft, which can carry as many as nine metric tonnes or 71 troops, will replace the current Avro cargo planes, which were inducted six decades ago, as per the report.

The Indian military expects to build more of these aircraft to replace the Russian-made An-72 transporters that are nearly at the end of their service lives, according to the agency.

Local components in the India-made C-295s will rise to as much as three-fourths from about half now, said the officials, as per the report. 

Also Read | Airbus’ India orders to make up 6% of its total over next 20 years

India's Ministry of Defence spokesperson refused to comment on the details of the development. 

India's move comes with aims to reduce foreign-made equipment reliance, especially from Russia. Russia still remains India's largest weapons supplier despite a dip in recent years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent thinktank, reported the agency.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has delayed weapon supplies to India affecting defense preparedness and adding greater urgency to locally produce weapons, according to the agency report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 07:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia aims less foreign dependence, ramps up defence aircraft production with Airbus factory launch in Gujarat

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.