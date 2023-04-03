‘Local manufacturing key to energy transition’2 min read . 12:17 AM IST
A circular economy and new battery technologies are key, power secretary Alok Kumar said
With India looking at diversifying supply chains for sourcing components for in renewable energy projects, local manufacturing will be a key component of its diversification strategy, said Alok Kumar, secretary, union power ministry, on Monday.
Addressing a gathering on Diversifying Renewables and Critical Minerals Supply chains to Advance Energy Transition’, which was part of the second Energy Transitions Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Kumar emphasized on the need to build battery storage capacity and manufacturing electrolyzers.
As the chair of the Energy Transition Working Group, he said it has reached a consensus that renewables will have a key role to meet net-zero targets, and an accessible supply chain will be important in facilitating the process. “For a large country like India, diversification of supply chains will mean a lot of local manufacturing, thus generating green jobs. A circular economy and alternative technologies for battery storage is key," he added.
“India, under G20 presidency takes pride in hosting leaders, experts, government officials, energy sector financiers and key players to focus on critical needs for cost-effective and risk-proof scaling of clean energy through diversified supply chains and distributive expansion of the manufacturing base," Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, India’s new and renewable energy secretary, said.
Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, mines ministry, said a majority of critical mineral reserves are in 15 countries. “I am sure we will be able to address the criticality of minerals and India is working towards making the country secure."
According to Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive officer of Council on Energy, Environment & Water a speedy, resilient as well as inclusive transition to green energy will be possible if countries can secure affordable and uninterrupted supply of key technologies.
“India can promote comprehensive tracking of global RE capacity and trade flows to inform expansion and diversification strategies, and foster competition in trade," he said.
The event witnessed the launch of two reports—CEEW’s ‘Developing Resilient Renewable Energy Supply Chains for Global Clean Energy Transition’, and CEEW, International Energy Agency (IEA), Institute of Transportation Studies UC Davis and World Resources Institute India (WRII)’s report ‘Addressing Vulnerabilities in the Supply Chain of Critical Minerals’. It also featured two panel discussions on securing renewable energy supply chains, and strengthening the mineral value chain by increasing production and infusing circularity.