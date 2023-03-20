India aims to launch a global initiative on digital health: Mandaviya2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:53 PM IST
This framework aims to converge the global efforts for digital health and scale up digital solutions with use of cutting-edge technologies, said Mansukh Mandaviya
NEW DELHI : India aims to launch a global initiative on digital health as an institutional framework. This framework aims to converge the global efforts for digital health and scale up digital solutions with use of cutting-edge technologies, said Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister on Monday.
