India aims to launch a global initiative on digital health: Mandaviya

“While Governments around the world are already making significant investments to leverage technology successfully to improve health outcomes, there is still a long way to go in order to achieve sustainable and scalable outcomes. India accordingly under its G20 Presidency has prioritized Digital Health as a specific priority in its Health Working Group namely- “Digital Health Innovation and Solutions to aid UHC and improve Healthcare Service Delivery". It aims to align, support, and converge efforts, investments and promotes the concept of digital public health goods to aid Universal Health Coverage", he further added.