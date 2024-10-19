India aims to secure critical minerals partnership with US, eyes trade benefits: Minister Goyal

  • By securing access to essential minerals, India could significantly bolster its ambitions of becoming a leader in renewable energy technologies, benefiting both its economy and the broader global transition to sustainable energy.

Dhirendra Kumar
Updated19 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Minister for commerce & industry Piyush Goyal. (File Photo: PTI)
Minister for commerce & industry Piyush Goyal. (File Photo: PTI)

India is ramping up its efforts to forge a critical minerals partnership agreement with the US, according to commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

Speaking on Saturday on the impact of such an agreement, Goyal noted that this initiative could evolve into a more comprehensive trade agreement, potentially unlocking new economic cooperation between the two nations.

“The critical minerals partnership agreement could advance towards foreign trade agreement (FTA) status,” Goyal emphasized, highlighting the strategic implications of the initiative. 

Read this | Rift with Canada sparks uncertainty over movement of people, infra investment

His remarks followed a recent visit to the US, during which India and the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a secure supply chain for essential minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. These minerals are critical for technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems.

The MoU not only underscores the commitment to strengthen the supply chain but also aims to foster collaboration in extraction, processing, and product development, including partnerships with third countries to ensure a seamless flow of resources.

Mint had earlier reported that Goyal and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo were scheduled to discuss critical minerals supply strategies during the sixth meeting of the India-US Commercial Dialogue on 3 October in Washington. Key topics on the agenda included the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), trade barriers, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The increasing geopolitical tensions and shifts in global trade have intensified the urgency of securing access to critical minerals. China’s dominance in sectors such as electric vehicles has prompted nations to diversify their supply chains. Goyal's comments reflect India's awareness of this landscape and its ambition to become a significant player in the global energy transition.

Critical minerals are increasingly viewed as strategic assets, especially as countries aim to reduce fossil fuel dependence and transition to greener energy solutions. Securing a reliable supply chain for these resources is pivotal to India’s goal of becoming the “clean energy capital of the world,” as Goyal has articulated.

India's pursuit of a critical minerals agreement parallels a recent deal between the US and Japan. In 2023, the US established a critical minerals agreement with Japan, designated as an FTA by the US Department of Treasury for tax credit benefits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This designation allows Japan to benefit from tax credits for EVs that meet US domestic content requirements, enhancing their market competitiveness.

More here | Budget 2024: Why Nirmala Sitharaman waived import duty on critical minerals

Currently, the US imports 49% of its critical minerals from FTA countries, with 44% from non-FTA nations and 7% from China, a country designated as a “Foreign Entity of Concern.” This classification underscores ongoing trade tensions and the global push to reduce reliance on Chinese sources for these critical resources.

Rajesh Agarwal, additional secretary at the commerce ministry, expressed India’s eagerness to secure similar benefits from a critical minerals agreement with the US, potentially enabling Indian companies to capitalize on opportunities presented by the IRA. 

“A partnership would not only secure India’s mineral supply but also open up the US market for Indian companies involved in EV production and clean energy technologies,” Agarwal noted.

India's merchandise exports to the US have surged by 54.4%, rising from $54.3 billion in 2018 to $83.8 billion in 2023, underscoring the growing economic ties between the two countries.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia aims to secure critical minerals partnership with US, eyes trade benefits: Minister Goyal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.