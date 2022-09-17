India all set to welcome 8 cheetahs after 70 years

The Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh has geared itself to welcome the spotted cat species or eight cheetahs from Namibia on Saturday morning, after seven decades in India. PM Modi, on his 72nd birthday, will release the cheetahs into an enclosure spread over 10 km in the morning today. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts will also be present there.

