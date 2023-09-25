India allows 75,000 tons of non-basmati white rice export to UAE through NCEL1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The Government of India gave a green signal to the export of 75,000 tons of non-basmati white rice to the UAE. The export to UAE will be permitted through National Cooperatives Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) informed on Monday. The development comes as India banned the export of non-basmati white rice in order to boost domestic supply amid sticky inflation and the expectation of an erratic monsoon.