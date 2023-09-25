comScore
India allows 75,000 tons of non-basmati white rice export to UAE through NCEL
The Government of India gave a green signal to the export of 75,000 tons of non-basmati white rice to the UAE. The export to UAE will be permitted through National Cooperatives Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) informed on Monday. The development comes as India banned the export of non-basmati white rice in order to boost domestic supply amid sticky inflation and the expectation of an erratic monsoon.

Also Read: Centre imposes conditional curbs on Basmati rice export

However, the government is permitting exports of non-basmati rice and other grains to meet the food security needs of vulnerable countries. Last week, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi told PTI that India allowed exports of 3 lakh tonnes of wheat to Nepal on July 21 and 14,184 tonnes to Bhutan. It also allowed exports of non-basmati rice to Bhutan (79,000 tonnes), Mauritius (14,000 tonnes), and Singapore (50,000 tonnes) through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL).

"The Government of India has the commitment that in case of food insecure, vulnerable countries and neighboring countries request, it will provide with the required quantity of rice or wheat," he said.

Broken rice exports 

On the same lines, government permitted exports of broken rice to Senegal (5 lakh tonnes), Gambia (5 lakh tonnes), Indonesia (2 lakh tonnes), Mali (1 lakh tonnes), and Bhutan (48,804 tonnes).

Also Read: Protect rural incomes to tackle the current food security threat

In order to boost the domestic supply of grains, the government imposed a ban on the exports of broken rice in September last year, on wheat in May, and on non-basmati white rice in July. The decision comes amid inflation especially food inflation has remained high and still lingers out of RBI's band of 2-6%.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 09:01 PM IST
