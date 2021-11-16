2 min read.Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 07:16 AM ISTLivemint
India allows entry to fully vaccinated travellers from these 99 countries: Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on the Air Suvidha portal
As the Covid-19 situation in the country improves remarkably, India on Monday allowed the entry of all foreign tourists after nearly two years. Fully vaccinated tourists from 99 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Greece, Kuwait and Russia. Though the passengers from the 99 countries are exempted from quarantine, they are advised to self-monitor their health for the 14 days after arrival in India.
Requirements of travel for fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries