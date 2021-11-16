Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  India allows entry to fully vaccinated travellers from these 99 countries. Full list here

India allows entry to fully vaccinated travellers from these 99 countries. Full list here

India allows entry to fully vaccinated travellers: Passengers have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.
2 min read . 07:16 AM IST Livemint

India allows entry to fully vaccinated travellers from these 99 countries: Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on the Air Suvidha portal

As the Covid-19 situation in the country improves remarkably, India on Monday allowed the entry of all foreign tourists after nearly two years. Fully vaccinated tourists from 99 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Greece, Kuwait and Russia. Though the passengers from the 99 countries are exempted from quarantine, they are advised to self-monitor their health for the 14 days after arrival in India.

Requirements of travel for fully vaccinated travellers from 99 countries

  • Travellers from these countries have to submit a self-declaration of their fully vaccinated status on the Air Suvidha portal.
  • They also have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours.
  • The passengers also need to submit a declaration related to the authenticity of the RT-PCR report and “will be liable to criminal prosecution, if found otherwise," the notification stated.

Full list of 99 countries exempted from mandatory quarantine:

1 Albania

2 Andorra

3 Angola

4 Antigua & Barbuda

5 Argentina

6 Armenia

7 Australia

8 Austria

9 Azerbaijan

10 Bahrain

11 Bangladesh

12 Belarus

13 Belgium

14 Benin

15 Botswana

16 Brazil

17 Bulgaria

18 Canada

19 Chad

20 Columbia

21 Commonwealth of Dominica

22 Comoros

23 Costa Rica

24 Croatia

25 Czech Republic

26 Dominican Republic

27 Egypt

28 El Salvador

29 Estonia

30 Eswatini

31 Finland

32 France

33 Georgia

34 Germany

35 Ghana

36 Greece

37 Guatemala

38 Guyana

39 Haiti

40 Honduras

41 Hungary

42 Iceland

43 Iran

44 Ireland

45 Israel

46 Jamaica

47 Kazakhstan

48 Kuwait

49 Kyrgyz Republic

50 Lebanon

51 Liechtenstein

52 Malawi

53 Maldives

54 Mali

55 Mauritius

56 Mexico

57 Moldova

58 Mongolia

59 Montenegro

60 Namibia

61 Nepal

62 Netherlands

63 Nicaragua

64 Nigeria

65 Oman

66 Panama

67 Paraguay

68 Peru

69 Philippines

70 Poland

71 Qatar

72 Romania

73 Russia

74 Rwanda

75 San Marino

76 Serbia

77 Sierra Leone

78 Singapore

79 Slovak Republic

80 Slovenia

81 South Sudan

82 Spain

83 Sri Lanka

84 State of Palestine

85 Sudan

86 Sweden

87 Switzerland

88 Syria

89 The Bahamas

90 The United Kingdom

91 Trinidad & Tobago

92 Tunisia

93 Turkey

94 UAE

95 Uganda

96 Ukraine

97 United States of America

98 Uruguay

99 Zimbabwe

