India allows exports of 10,000 tonnes onion to UAE
The latest quantity is over and above 14,400 tonnes permitted on 1 March. As much as 79,150 tonnes of onions have been approved for export since a ban on shipments was imposed last December.
New Delhi: With Eid around the corner, India has allowed another 10,000 tonnes of onions to be shipped to the UAE through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Tuesday night.
