India allows tax-free sugar import in rare move to cool prices

India, the world’s second-biggest sugar producer, has allowed mills and refiners to import duty-free raw sugar in an effort to tame record local prices.

The government will allow imports of as much as 1 million tons of raw sugar until Oct. 31 free of any taxes, according to a notice from the commerce ministry on Thursday. Inbound shipments currently face a levy of 100%.

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Only companies with in-house refining capacity will be eligible to import the commodity, the ministry said, adding that mills and refiners can apply between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.

Raw sugar futures in New York surged as much as 4.1% on Thursday to the highest since April 2025.

The move stands to tighten world supplies and marks a rare step by the country, which last imported the sweetener for domestic use almost a decade ago. The measure comes just before an expected surge in domestic demand for festival season, when consumers buy more traditional sweets and processed foods. Ex-mill sugar prices in Maharashtra, a major Indian growing state, recently hit an all-time high.

What did Joint Secretary say? “The proactive step taken by the government will immediately dispel speculation and ensure adequate supply to consumers at reasonable and stable prices over the coming year,” said Ashwini Srivastava, a joint secretary in food ministry.

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Refiners in India are currently allowed to import duty-free raw sugar through advance authorizations as long as it is exported back after processing under tolling arrangements.

The companies have also been allowed to divert some of this sweetener, imported till date, to the domestic market after refining, the ministry said. The entire processed quantity must be sold locally by Oct. 31, it added.

The world’s biggest sugar consumer had earlier tightened stockpile limits for dealers and bulk users for three months.

India’s monsoon rains, vital for sugarcane crop development, have been running below normal so far this season. Still, producers are planning to start crushing cane from the upcoming harvest slightly ahead of their usual early-November start in an effort to further bolster supplies.

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