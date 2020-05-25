With nearly 7,000 cases in last 24 hours, India overtook Iran to become the 10th biggest hotspot of coronavirus infection worldwide. India witnessed biggest spike in COVID-19 on Sunday — the states added 6,977 fresh cases. The number of coronavirus patients in the country stood at 1,38,526, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll in the country crossed 4,000-mark.

Maharashtra recorded the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 count on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 count surged past 50,000 in the state. The number of fatalities in the state increased to 1,635. Maharashtra was the worst affected state by coronavirus pandemic in India.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 14,000 in Gujarat. As many as 394 new cases were detected in last 24 hours. With 29 new fatalities, the toll rose to 858.

Tamil Nadu continued to add over 700 coronavirus cases even on Sunday. Coronavirus infected 16,277 in the state. Nearly 50% of the total coronavirus cases — 8,324 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery in the state.

Delhi, the national capital of India, registered 508 new coronavirus cases on in last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 13,418. The death toll zoomed to 261.

Meanwhile, India improved its recovery rate from coronavirus disease. Over 41% of the total coronavirus cases — 57,721 people — were cured so far. “The testing capacity has been increased in both, and as on date, around 1,50,000 tests can be conducted every day," said the Ministry release.

Eleven areas account for 70% cases

Eleven municipal areas from seven states reported 70% of all coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported from India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. These municipal areas belonged to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

"Health infrastructure should be ramped up to ensure preparedness for the next two months in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry conveyed to these eleven municipal areas.

The Centre urged the state governments of the seven states to step up monitoring in old cities, urban slums and other high density pockets like camps and clusters for migrant workers for management of COVID-19 cases.

The central government pointed out that testing facilities should be improved in some municipal areas to ensure early detection of cases. Early detection of cases will also help to start timely clinical management and reduce fatality rate, the health ministry added.

Other issues that need focused attention include active coordination with government and private labs to address delays in sample collection, partnership with private hospitals to augment the health/bed capacity, waste disposal and disinfection of COVID positive areas, the ministry said.

India resumed the domestic flight operations today after suspending air travel for nearly two months. From downloading the Aarogya Setu application on mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports — the Centre announced a host of new guidelines that the passengers need to follow.

