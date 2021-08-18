Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that India is among a few G20 countries on track towards United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Agreement goals. She further asserted that the country has taken decisive actions to tackle climate change.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman met COP 26 president-designate Alok Sharma to discuss various issues related to climate change, including COP 26- the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

During the meeting, she further said, the government is taking concrete steps and at appreciable speed to meet its commitments on the target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. 100 GW of this renewable energy had already been achieved.

Among other important initiatives, she mentioned the extensive work done on Hydrogen Energy Mission.

With regards to ongoing discussions on climate change in various fora, Sitharaman referring to the dialogue on climate justice spoke about the need to bring a sense of compassion towards the poor, the official statement said.

It also said, “The Finance Minister expressed hope that the commitment made by the developed countries to provide USD 100 billion per year to developing countries would be achieved and was optimistic about a positive outcome on the new collective goals on finance in COP 26."

A legally binding international treaty on climate change, Paris Agreement was adopted by 196 countries at COP 21 in Paris, on December 12, 2015. It entered into force on November 4, 2016. The goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degree Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The UK will host the international climate conference COP 26 in November this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

