India among developed countries by 2047, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set the target of turning India into a developed nation by the 100th year of India’s independence, 2047. Addressing the nation on the 76th independence day, he also hit out at corruption and nepotism.

Stressing on the need for innovation and research in the country, the Prime minister also added ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan‘ and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ’Jai Vigyan‘.

He also outlined five commitments for the next 25 years for India, naming them ‘Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal’. The commitments include the goal of developed India, removing traces of colonial mindset, unity and a sense of duty among the citizens.

“In this ‘Amrit Kaal’ we have to come together and work towards another big goal of a developed India."

Calling upon the citizens to support in the fight against corruption and nepotism, he said that nepotism is not a vice only in politics but also in other institutions.

He said that corruption is affecting the country as termites and the country needs to fight it. “Our efforts are that whoever has looted our country, they will have to return the money and we are making efforts towards that."

The statement comes on the backdrop of the government’s policy measures such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to get back dues from bankrupt corporates.

He also called for the competitive federalism along with cooperative federalism in a bid to accelerate the pace of growth in the country.

“The need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors," the prime minister said.

Emphasising on research and development in the country, Modi said that the government’s efforts are towards supporting the youth for research. Keeping in view the need for research, the government is expanding the space mission and the deep ocean mission, he said.

Reiterating the call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), he said that making the country self-reliant is the responsibility of every citizen and every government.

Talking about global warming, Modi said that India can show the world the path toward solving the problem of global warming.

Noting that diversity is the strength of India, the Prime Minister said: “Being the ‘mother of democracy’ gives India the inherent power to scale newer heights."

Describing India as an aspirational society, Modi said that such a society is an asset. The people of India want positive changes and they want it at a quick pace, he said.

View Full Image India among developed countries by 2047, says PM Modi; hits out at corruption, nepotism (Photo by Pradeep Gaur/Mint)