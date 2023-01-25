India among fastest-growing economies despite pandemic: President Murmu3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM IST
- In her first Republic Day speech, president Droupadi Murmu said that in India’s mission of Sarvodaya, the most encouraging progress as noticeable on the economic front
India is among the fastest-growing major economies due to “timely and pro-active" interventions from the government, president Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.
